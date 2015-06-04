Little League City Tournament & Tournament of Champions

2015 CITY TOURNAMENT held at 600 3/4 Optimist Way – Vista

On May 26th thru June 6th – RBV Little League will host the City Tournament.

All AAA division teams and Major division teams

Teams Vista National, Vista American, Rancho Buena Vista and Bonsall/Fallbrook Little League participate in the City Tournament.

Yes, the bracket will be created based on the regular season standings. It is a double elimination tournament with a winning and losing bracket. See link www.rbvll.org for a printout of the bracket and game schedule.

HOW IS THE CITY TOURNAMENT DIFFERENT THAN TOC TOURNAMENT: The City Tournament includes all teams in the AAA and Major league divisions. TOC (Tournament of Champions) is a tournament that is between the 1st place teams of AAA and Majors in District 70.

2015 T.O.C. (Tournament of Champions)

WHEN: June 8-20

WHERE: Oceanside Valley Little League. 5306 N River Rd – Oceanside, CA

WHO PLAYS: The 1st place teams of AAA and 1st place teams of Major divisions.

WHAT LEAGUES: District 70 includes 7 leagues: Vista National Little League, Vista American Little League, Rancho Buena Vista Little League, Bonsall/Fallbrook Little League, Oceanside American Little League, Oceanside Valley Little League and Oceanside National Little League.

IS THERE A BRACKET: Yes, it is a double elimination tournament with a winning and losing bracket.

DO THE WINNERS GO ON AFTER THIS TOURNAMENT: No, the winners are awarded District 70 Champions and receive a banner to hang at their fields.