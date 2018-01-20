Litter Chronicles (Oceanside Edition #1) – Benet Hill Rd

Alex Hughes – January 2018…It was a beautiful Sunday morning, and I had a mission to scale this mountain! To be more specific, I was on my way to the Prince of Peace Abbey which is a Catholic Monastery in the San Luis Rey area. I wanted to go for the amazing views that I had heard about through this website called “Hidden San Diego.” I heard you could see a 360 view of the whole valley where we reside.

The way up was no small feat as I found it to be quite isolated on this road called Bennet Hill. I couldn’t help but notice the abandoned

feeling as I made my way up. I felt I was the only walker in several years as I saw the weeds start to encroach on what I found to be a sidewalk. I zigzagged my way through: getting snagged by weeds and noticed the considerable collection of trash that had been left behind. There were Starbucks cups, chip bags, plastic containers and paper that had been there for quite some time thanks to the constant beating of the sun. The dip beside the road revealed hidden buckets and an incinerator as far as I could tell. The evidence did not stop there as I found a water channel where several tires had been dumped along with electronic pieces of hardware that was shattered and broken apart. I carefully avoided what the dogs left behind as I neared the entrance.

Luckily, the Prince of Peace Abbey was much clearer! It seems sad that there would be this much trash so near a place of deep meaning. This is where worship is loved and practiced, and we have a trail of garbage that not only pollutes the environment but tarnishes the beauty around this church.

A clean area is what we all deserve and is to be expected. This is the goal of all cities. Let’s make America clean again!