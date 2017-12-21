Litter Chronicles #3 – East Vista Way from Hutchinson Street

Alex Hughes December 2017… On the way home off the 306 bus, I have to cross the very busy street of East Vista Way. There is more than just the line of cars to take notice of! Litter is covering the very dry weeds along the roadside. From broken plastic to torn up tissues, all have something in common, they have seen the constant beating of the sun and find themselves smaller because of it which complicates pickup.

From that side to the other, a water channel is located to drain out to the ocean. This is where you may find bottles, broken pieces of cars, paper, cigarette butts(not a surprise) and planks of wood. These are all in the path of possible runoff if California were to get some rain.

Luckily, with our arid climate, this trash stays put just in time for me to pick it up. Once you get to the intersection of Hutchinson Street, you see that right across there is a collection of what has been dumped and not picked up including a full sized mattress. I will be honest. I won’t touch that area because of the cars that speed to turn right. Too dangerous!

Photos by Alex Hughes

In a stroke of luck, I recently found that there was trash by the 306 stop right off Hutchinson going north to Fallbrook. This is where a dipped embankment housed a ton of garbage! Mostly cheap foods bought at convenience stores or fast food locations. What caught my eye was the empty canister of marijuana! Unfortunately, a sign of drug use in our local area. It made me think of how all this trash gets to this area.

A theory I thought of was that those passing by in their cars throw it out the window when not wanting to keep it in their cars. I imagine there could also be people on bikes or on foot that decide they don’t want to carry it with them. Whatever it is, this needs to be addressed. Not only does it take away from the image of our city, it also takes away from the idea of common sense; trash goes in the trash can.

We need to take responsibility for our waste and see that it goes to the proper location.