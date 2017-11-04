The Litter Chronicles #2: North Santa Fe from Vista Village Drive

Alex Hughes...( November 3, 2017) I was on my way to review a new Mexican grocery when I remembered the area that I was in. I have walked through this part of Vista several times and was well aware of the state that it was in. Apart from the aging infrastructure and buildings, there was the plight of litter. A perfect area for a new addition to the Litter Chronicles! Walking down North Santa Fe, you know that you are in a different side of Vista from the carnicerias to the llanteras, and that unfortunately comes with litter. If you take the time to truly look around the sidewalks and the different shopping centers that you come across, you will notice the signs of cigarette butts as well as snack packaging. You may also notice that they are mostly in Spanish; I guess you can understand the neighborhood based off of the food they eat. There are also many signs of refuse in bushes and well hidden in the plants and power boxes that line the streets. However, lots of trash is actually in plain sight!

Photos by Alex Hughes

There are literally empty parcels of dirt along North Santa Fe that just have pieces stuck to weeds as well as lying there going unnoticed. Frankly, these spaces could be put to better use instead of as a dumping ground for trash. However, I must add that this stretch of road does not have enough trash cans as well as recycling bins to accommodate the many pedestrians that walk down here. When Vista High School gets out, hundreds of students come down this street to their homes. If they choose to buy something from the local markets or candy stores, where will they put their trash? I doubt that they want to hold it on their person. By having more access to trash cans, waste will be better diverted to where they belong instead of on our streets! I know that the attention of Vista is not down North Santa Fe, but this area needs some restoration and revitalization.

We need to show these residents that they can become more involved with their neighborhoods by taking pride in its appearance. That is how we will make Vista clean again!