List of Memorial Day Events

May 29, 2017 – American Legion Post 365

10-11:30 AM – Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista – Celebration at the American Legion Post, 1234 S Santa Fe Ave., Vista – 12:30 to 4 PM, Food, Music

May 26 – 27, 2017 – Valley Center Stampede Rodeo and Memorial Festival

Depends on day and event – See website for more information

Valley Center Stampede Rodeo and Memorial Festival -Balboa 28246 Lilac Rd., Valley Center, CA 92082

More Information: http://www.vcstampede.com/index.html

May 27, 2017 – Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Flag Placement Service Project

7:15 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. – Location: Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery – 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego, CA 92106

More Information: http://bit.ly/2rQ7DLB or rosiebell93@gmail.com

May 27, 2017 – Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Post 442 Reading of the Local Monument Names

8:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M. – The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park – 2115 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

More Information: https://veteranmuseum.org/ or 619-239-2300

May 27, 2017 – Wreath Remembrance Ceremony

9:00 A.M. – USS Midway, Flight Deck – 910 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA, 92101

More Information: http://www.midway.org/legacy-wreath-ceremony

May 27, 2017 – The Freedom Concert Featuring Lifehouse

7:30 P.M. – USS Midway, Flight Deck – 910 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA, 92101

More Information: http://www.midway.org/lifehouse-concert

May 27, 2017 – Valley Center Western Days Parade

10:00 A.M. – Parade starts at Cole Grade Road and Valley Center Road, Valley Center

More Information: http://www.westerndays.org/parade/

May 27, 2017 – La Jolla Playhouse Veteran Writers Group Play Readings

1:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. – The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park – 2115 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

More Information: https://veteranmuseum.org/ or 619-239-2300

May 27, 2017 – Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Post 442 Candlelight Vigil

7:00 P.M. – The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park – 2115 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

More Information: https://veteranmuseum.org/ or 619-239-2300

May 28, 2017 – Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation’s Sixth Annual Veterans Memorial Service

1:00 P.M. – Miramar National Cemetery – 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122

More Information: http://bit.ly/2rQck8d or 858-658-7360

May 28, 2017 – Veterans Village of San Diego Reading of the Local Monument Names

N/A – The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park – 2115 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

More Information: https://veteranmuseum.org/ or 619-239-2300

May 29, 2017 – Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Post 442 and Vietnamese Veterans Memorial Service

8:00 A.M – The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park – 2115 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

More Information: https://veteranmuseum.org/ or 619-239-2300

Date: May 29, 2017 – The Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day Celebration

10:00 A.M. – Parking: Parking is offsite in the Navy parking lot East of the traffic light at Electron Drive. Parking is also available at the Veterans Museum and Memorial Center in Balboa Park (2115 Park Blvd.) with free shuttle service to and from the service. Boarding begins at 8:00 a.m. and the shuttles depart at 8:30 a.m.

More Information: http://www.fortrosecransmemorialday.com/Fort_Rosecrans/Home.html

May 29, 2017 – Memorial Day at VANC (Veterans Association of North County)

10:00 A.M. – VANC Resource Center – 1617 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058

More Information: http://vancnorthcounty.org/events-calendar/ or 760-722-1277

May 29, 2017 – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422 Memorial Day Service

10:00 A.M. – Star Park – Star Park Circle, Coronado, CA 92118

More Information: http://www.vfwpost2422.org/index.html or 619-435-6917

May 29, 2017 – Memorial Day Ceremony (American Legion Post 149)

10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. – Oak Hill Memorial Park Cemetery – 2640 Glenridge Road., Escondido, CA 92027

More Information: http://bit.ly/2qTfLvF or 760-745-1781

May 29, 2017 – Name: The RB Veterans Memorial

10:30 A.M. – Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial Located in Webb Lake Park – 11666 Avena Place, San Diego, CA 92128

More Information: http://rbvma.org/images/memday2017.pdf

May 29, 2017 – Encinitas Memorial Day Special Event

10:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. – Location: American Legion Post 416 – 210 West F Street, Encinitas, CA 92024

More Information: http://calegionpost416.org/ or 760-753-5674

May 29, 2017 – 71st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

11:00 A.M. – Carter-Smith VFW Post 5867 – 12650 Lindo Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040

More Information: http://bit.ly/2rNpOT3 or 619-443-0556

May 29, 2017 – Memorial Day Ceremony by the City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431

11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M- La Colonia Park – 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075

More Information: http://bit.ly/2qdPjvG 858-720-2453

May 28, 2017 – Name: West Wind Brass Patriotic Music and Jazz Concert

1:00 P.M – The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park – 2115 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101

More Information: https://veteranmuseum.org/ or 619-239-2300

May 29, 2017 – 11th Annual Memorial Day Celebration

1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. – La Vista Memorial Park & Mortuary – 3191 Orange Street, National City, CA 91950

More Information: http://bit.ly/2qdie3a or 619-475-7770

May 29, 2017 – Memorial Day Ceremony

2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. – Parking at the Memorial parking lot is available only to those with a Reserved Parking Pass. In addition to street parking, event parking is available at Mt. Soledad Presbyterian Church (6551 Soledad Mountain Road) and at French American School (6550 Soledad Mountain Road). Complimentary Old Town Trolley shuttles available.

More Information: http://www.soledadmemorial.com/ or 858-459-2314