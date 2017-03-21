List Of Ex-Comets Could Grow In Major League Baseball

LEFT TO RIGHT: Nick Vincent (Seattle Mariners) — Internet Photo; Tyler Saladino (Chicago White Sox) — Photo by Hugh Cox; James Hoyt (Houston Astros) — Internet Photo

Hill looking to join Vincent, Saladino, Hoyt in show

SAN MARCOS (3-20-2017) — Left-handed pitcher Tim Hill is bidding to join Palomar baseball alums Nick Vincent of the Seattle Mariners, Tyler Saladino of the Chicago White Sox and Jimmy Hoyt of the Houston Astros on a Major League regular-season roster at some point in the 2017 season.

Hill, a 6-foot-4 left-hander who pitched for the Comets in 2010 and was a key player on the Bacone College team that advanced to the NAIA World Series, advanced to Double-A in the Kansas City Royals farm system last season and currently is with the Major League club as a non-roster invitee in spring training.

On Friday, he recorded the save in relief in the Royals’ victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hill won a battle with cancer in the Royals’ minor league system two years ago.