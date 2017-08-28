Lisa Lindgren To Speak At Sept. 7 Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting

Lisa Lindgren will be the guest speaker at the Thursday morning, September 7th Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting at United Methodist Church.

As a member of Soroptimist International of North San Diego, and a co-founder of S.T.A.T. (Soroptimists Together Against Trafficking), Lindgren has expert knowledge of the efforts of multiple organization in the fight against human trafficking. She is an active participant in the meetings of the San Diego County Advisory on Human Trafficking.

The bi-monthly Collaborative Meetings are held from 9 am to 10:30 am in the at the Church’s Fellowship Hall (lower level) at 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista. Admission is free and all are welcome. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be available.