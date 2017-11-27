Lions, Tigers & Bears Animal Sanctuary Annual Christmas Fundraiser this Saturday

TR Robertson… The Lions, Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary, located past Alpine, California, just off the Highway 8 Freeway, will once again sponsor their annual Christmas Fundraiser to raise funds to assist with continued improvements and needed supplies/food for rescued lions, tigers and bears. The sanctuary is located at 24402 Martin Way, Alpine. The event will take place on Saturday, December 2nd from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

“Lions, Tigers and Bears is a federally and state licensed non-profit 501© (3) rescue facility dedicated to providing a safe haven to abused and abandoned exotic animals while inspiring an educational forum to end the animal trade. LTB is a No Kill, No Breed and No Sell facility that allows the animals in its care the opportunity to live out their lives with dignity in a caring and safe environment. LTB is one of few sanctuaries in the United States with the highest level of accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association.” Bobbi Brink is the Founder and Director of LTB.

The annual fundraiser will feature a chance to walk the sanctuary ground, visit the large enclosures where the animals are kept, watch the animals as they receive holiday food packages, feed some of the animals if you have purchased a VIP package and visit a number of artists displaying their work for sale around the sanctuary grounds. Vista resident award winning water color artist, Carolyn Robertson, will be one of the artists displaying and selling her paintings.

Lions, Tigers and Bears will be wrapping up their “Linking Love to Lives” campaign which has resulted in the unveiling of their newly built multi-acre habitat. The habitat will be opened at the annual Christmas fundraiser. The sanctuary currently has 10 bears (Himalayan black bears, brown and black bears), 4 bobcats, 6 lions, 2 tigers, 1 serval, 1 leopard and 1 mountain lion. The type and number of animals changes occasionally throughout the year depending on animals rescued and transferred to the facility.

Donations to the fundraiser are: for members – $40 for adults and $15 for children; for non-members – $65 for adults and $20 for children. VIP prices for the chance to “Feed a Wild One” and a holiday drink are for members – $125 for adults and $15 for children and for non-members – $150 for adults and $20 for children.

For more information or tickets call 619-659-8078 or go to www.lionstigersandbears.org