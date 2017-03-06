Lions Clubs Working Together in Community Service

Four of North County San Diego Clubs are “Working Together In the Community” by supporting Vista Village Business Association at the St. Partick’s Festival and Health Fair. The Fair will be held on March 12th from 12:00 noon to 6 :00 pm. In the Historic Downtown and and the Vista Village side .

The four North County Lions Club participating are The Pride Of Vista Lions; San Diego North County Lions Club; Encinitas Lions Club and The San Marcos Lions Club.

The San Marcos Lions Club will have their mobile vision screening trailer and the clubs will have the newest eye screen machine that screens children as young as 6 months.

The San Diego North County Lions will be giving out FREE reading glasses. The other clubs will be screening for diabetes and blood pressure. Each club will have representatives from their respective club to share their local events.

Stop by and learn about what Lions do. Lions motto is “WE SERVE”.

http://www.lionsclubs.org/EN/index.php

PrideofVista Lions Club

https://www.facebook.com/SDNC.Lions/

https://www.facebook.com/MissPrideofVista/?fref=ts