North San Diego County and San Marcos Lions Clubs Screened 224 Children at William H. Frazier Elementary School in Fallbrook

SAN MARCOS, CA October, 2018 – San Marcos Lions and San Diego North County Lions Clubs screened 224 children at William H. Frazier Elementary School in Fallbrook September 27th. The Lions Clubs has a Memo of Understanding (MOU) in partnering with the Fallbrook Unified Elementary School District for Vision Screening.

Vision screenings were provided by “certified screeners” Norm MacKenzie, President San Marcos Lions Club and President John Ruiz, San Diego North County Lions Club. “The actual screenings took less than a minute per child utilizing the Welch Allyn Spot and PlusOptix Vision Screeners. In addition, the two Lions trained two California State University San Marcos Nursing students that were doing community service hours.

The devices used are capable of screening for the following conditions:

Astigmatism – a condition in which the cornea has an abnormal curve causing out-of-focus vision.

– a condition in which the cornea has an abnormal curve causing out-of-focus vision. Myopia – “Near-Sightedness” is when the eyes focus incorrectly, making distant objects appear blurred. It can be treated with glasses.

– “Near-Sightedness” is when the eyes focus incorrectly, making distant objects appear blurred. It can be treated with glasses. Hyperopia – “Far-Sightedness” is the difficulty seeing objects that are near. Untreated this can contribute to “crossing of the eyes” but can be corrected with glasses.

– “Far-Sightedness” is the difficulty seeing objects that are near. Untreated this can contribute to “crossing of the eyes” but can be corrected with glasses. Anisometropia – This condition can adversely affect the development of binocular vision in infants and children. The brain will often suppress the vision of the blurrier eye in a condition called Amblyopia or “lazy eye.”

– This condition can adversely affect the development of binocular vision in infants and children. The brain will often suppress the vision of the blurrier eye in a condition called Amblyopia or “lazy eye.” Strabismus – Eyes are not directed to an object simultaneously. Sometimes the eyes deviate outward and sometimes inward.

The individual screening takes less than a minute, sometimes only seconds from a distance of three (3) feet. There is no physical contact and no eye drops are administered. The equipment provides a print-out of the results for each individual which is given to the school to disseminate to parents of children needing further testing. It is important to understand that this is only a screening and does not constitute and examination or diagnosis of vision problems. It provides Eye Professionals a starting point.

The service is offered free of charge by the Lions of San Diego and /Imperial Counties under the Lions Eye Health Program administered by KidSight USA, a nationwide Lions Clubs International program.

The next screening will be at the Fallbrook STEM Academy where approximately 300 students will have their eyes screened by Lions. Members of the community and Chamber of Commerce are invited to observe what Lions do and explore opportunities to form a club in Fallbrook to facilitate this free community service.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Its 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs in more than 210 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. Learn more about Lions Clubs International at lionsclubs.org.

For more information on the screening event or to learn more about the San Marcos Lions Club and its service projects, contact President Norm MacKenzie at 760-802-6018 or visit the website at http://www.sanmarcoslions.org.