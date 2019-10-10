Linda Schroeder Obituary

Linda Schroeder, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the evening of October 4, 2019.

Linda is survived by; her husband of 61 years, Richard Schroeder; son, Robert (Pauline) Schroeder, daughter, Laura (Richard) Volkoff; Grandchildren, Danica Schroeder, Nichol Schroeder, Maria Volkoff, and Jack Volkoff.

Linda was born on December 15, 1939. She was the daughter of Maria and Robert Driscoll and sister to brother Randall Driscoll. In 1958 she married Richard Schroeder and they shared 61 happy years together.

Linda grew up in Southern California. One of her joys was music; In the late 50’s she was the first chair in the Orange County Philharmonic Orchestra. She met the love of her life, Richard, in Chemistry class at Santa Ana College. While raising her family she worked as a secretary in the medical field, and moved to Vista, CA in 1982. Linda loved square dancing, camping and traveling with family and friends. Her grandkids were the light of her life, she loved spending time with them teaching her crafts, painting, sewing, cooking and sharing stories. Her talent and skills were extraordinary.

Linda had a kind and generous heart and was loved by all for her compassion and thoughtfulness.

Celebration of life: 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at United Methodist Church of Vista; 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista CA 92081. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution in Linda’s name to your favorite charity.