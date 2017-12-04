Linda Kimble Named Superintendent of Vista Unified

Veteran Educator brings over 30 years of experience to the district

VISTA, CA (November 2017) – After a competitive nationwide recruitment, Dr. Linda Kimble has been selected as the next Superintendent of the Vista Unified School District.

Dr. Kimble currently serves as superintendent for Anaheim Elementary School District in Orange County. The Board of Trustees is expected to approve the appointment at its next meeting.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kimble to our district and community,” said Board President Rich Alderson. “Her award-winning leadership across Southern California will be a tremendous asset to Vista. We look forward to the work ahead as we continue to provide a world-class education to the students of our city.”

Dr. Kimble joined Anaheim Elementary in 2012 after serving as Superintendent for Monrovia Unified School District. She has also served as Superintendent for Keppel Union School District and Acton-Agua Dulce Unified, both in northern Los Angeles County. She began her career as a bilingual and migrant education teacher in Palmdale School District.

She has authored two books, The Principal’s Guide and The Savvy Superintendent, and is a frequent guest speaker on issues ranging from music education to reaching and teaching students living in poverty.

Dr. Kimble is Past President of the ACSA Superintendents’ Association, and past Board Member of School Employers Association of California. She has been recognized as the 2017 recipient of the Orange County Arts on the Rise award from Orange County Department of Education, a Woman of Distinction for the 65th Assembly District; Superintendent of the Year for ACSA Region 15; and Outstanding Administrator for the Los Angeles County Bilingual Directors Association.

Just this month, Dr. Kimble was named Superintendent of the Year by the California Educational Research Association for her creation of extensive programs and community partnerships for underserved populations.

Dr. Kimble earned her Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts in Educational Administration and Doctor of Education in Educational Management for the University of LaVerne.