Lilac Fire’s Toll on Horses at San Luis Rey Downs Reaches 46

The death toll for horses at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center The death toll for horses at affected by the Lilac Fire rose to 46 Saturday, according to California Horse Racing Board officials.

Officials have determined that the horses perished when the blaze tore through equine country in Bonsall and heavily damaged the San Luis Rey Downs Training Center, where as many as 495 horses, including thoroughbreds, are stabled.

Among the horses killed was noted racing stakes winner California Diamond.

The 3-year-old gelding owned by Rockingham Ranch had five wins and five second-place finishes in 14 starts, earning more than $475,000 in his career.

His wins included the Santa Anita Juvenile Stakes, Barretts Juvenile Stakes, Speakeasy Stakes and Golden State Juvenile Stakes, all in 2016.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of donations at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and other smaller facilities, where volunteers are assisting horses and their trainers displaced by the fire. Some animals remain unaccounted for.

“What we believe is a small number of horses escaped from a trampled- down fence to the hills,” California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten said. “Their status is unknown.”

The effort to account for all horses has been challenging because horses and trainers frequently come in and out of San Luis Rey, he said.