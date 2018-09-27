Lilac Fire Victims Invite Legislators for a Celebration of Community Recovery

FALLBROOK – On Saturday, a local ceremony will honor first responders that battled the Lilac Fire last year and celebrate the recovery of the community. Senator Joel Anderson and Assemblymember Marie Waldron will receive recognition from the Rancho Monserate community for successfully passing legislation that allows them to rebuild their homes.

Assembly Bill 1943 was introduced by Waldron and co-authored by Anderson who both represent Fallbrook. After the Lilac Fire in San Diego County burned down, 75 manufactured homeowners found out that they were missing a necessary permit with the California Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and were prohibited from rebuilding. Anderson and Waldron worked together to fix this technicality so residents could move forward with rebuilding their homes and their lives.

The bill was passed with an urgency clause and became law on Wednesday, September 5th.

WHO: Senator Anderson, Assemblywoman Waldron, and 175 to 200 homeowners and guests

WHAT: AB 1943 Celebration at Rancho Monserate

WHEN: Saturday, September 29 at 5:00

WHERE: Rancho Monserate Community Clubhouse – 4650 Dulin Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028

