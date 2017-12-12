Lilac Fire Containment Expected By December 21st

North County residents continued returning to their homes Monday as firefighters have reached 90 percent containment on a wildfire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.

Despite the progress, officials don’t expect to have the so-called Lilac Fire fully contained until Dec. 21, which would mark exactly two weeks since it erupted for unknown reasons just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa, amid gusty, arid Santa Ana winds.

The extended containment outlook is because hand crews must dig down to bare soil around the burn area, ensuring there is no fuel if hot spots do flare up, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Kendal Bortisser explained.

All roads closed during the blaze were re-opened by about 4 p.m. Sunday and all evacuations orders were lifted earlier in the day, though two areas remained closed to everyone except residents: the Rancho Monserate Country Club mobile home park in Fallbrook, which suffered heavy losses, as well as an area between 5200 and 5800 Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook.

Several schools and school districts affected by the Lilac Fire remained closed Monday, including Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, Fallbrook Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District, Valley Center Pauma Unified and St. Peter the Apostle Catholic school.

All other schools that closed Friday were back open Monday, county officials said.

Palomar College in San Marcos and its six education sites also re- opened Monday for normally scheduled classes and activities, though the main campus’ Dome will remain open as a Red Cross evacuation center, district officials said.

A second shelter at Bostonia Park and Recreation Center in El Cajon also remained open Monday.