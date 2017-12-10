Lilac Fire Burglary (Looting) Arrest

On December 9, 2017, at about 12:45 p.m., deputies were working directed patrol in the Fallbrook and Bonsall areas during the Lilac Fire. Their mission was to protect life and property (looting).

At about 12:49 p.m., dispatch received a radio call of a suspicious person at a residence located at 29937 Disney Lane, Bonsall. The reporting party was a real estate agent and advised he located a person inside a residence for sale. The suspect was later identified as Sacheen Silvercloud.

Deputies Scott Carter and John Delocht arrived and contacted the reporting party and suspect. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined the suspect did not live there, had entered the property, and had taken various household items and placed them in her vehicle. The resident later arrived and confirmed the information.

Sacheen Silvercloud was arrested for Burglary (looting) during a State of Emergency (463 P.C.) and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Vista Station Detectives will be handling the follow-up investigation.