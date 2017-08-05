Lifetime Lessons In A Faraway Land

Katie Jocelyn ….. August 2017 I never imagined the fortunate circumstances I would find myself in this summer: experiencing the vibrancy that is India. Up until a few months ago, I had only ever dreamed of the extraordinary cultures, people and lands that are found outside of the United States, so I was thrilled when I was graciously accepted into the Tata Social Internship program during my spring semester at the University of California, Berkeley.

By way of background, the Tata Social Internship program is a unique opportunity that allows students from the U.S. to travel to India and spend two months working on community improvement projects led by the Tata Group, which is the largest business group in India and a company well-known for its community engagement across the world. During my time in India, I assessed the burden of cancer patients who have contracted chicken pox and zoster to determine solutions for relief at the Tata Medical Center in Kolkata.

The Tata Medical Center is a state-of-the-art cancer research hospital that attracts people in need from East India and neighboring countries, such as Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Over my two-month internship, I was given the opportunity to explore the intricate ways health professionals treat their patients, conduct research and communicate their findings.

My daily routine consisted of making my way to the Tata Medical Center where I would gather patient’s information from the hospital’s online database to determine how the hospital is currently managing chickenpox and zoster infections and to help determine a recommendation for handling future cases. Although tedious at times, I feel that my research could help many Indian people suffering from these diseases, and even save their lives. I truly feel honored to have been able to contribute in a meaningful way to a significant and life changing program run by a Tata Group company.

The Tata Social Internship was a transformative experience for me, and increased my interest in public health, as well as how different cultures function. The way in which the past has influenced the present and how cultural values have shaped how Indians live their day-to-day lives has given me a better understanding of what is actually needed to contribute to the welfare of a society.

I took these lessons and ideals with me during my weekend travels to cities such as Rishikesh and Varanasi in the Northern state of Uttar Pradesh. I was able to watch pilgrims dressed in bold, orange saffron trek throughout the countryside barefoot and up mountains to temples to pay homage to the gods, just as their parents, grandparents and ancestors did before them. While at times I felt like a curious spectacle, lacking traditional garb or a sense of ancestry, I simultaneously felt welcomed by the people of India no matter where I traveled. Local Indians greeted me with open arms as I experienced their culture for the first time.

As I packed my bags to travel back to the United States at the end of the program, I realized that India has earned a special place in my

heart because of those I’ve met, with their genuine smiles and interest in where I’m from and what I was doing there. I was able to witness women in the villages find financial opportunities through the practice of handloom weaving, children with leukemia enjoying the hospital playroom, the peace of unity at sites of worship, and many other instances of uplifting acts that form the true face of India. I will never forget this experience, and will be forever grateful for the new values and beliefs that I will hold close to my heart for years to come.