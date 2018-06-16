Loading...
Lifeline: Teens Leading North County

By   /  June 16, 2018  /  No Comments

North County LIfeline’s Teens Leading North County,  June 18, 2018, Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT 
offers service leadership opportunities to local high school students while learning about social issues in North County. Teens will take lead in starting and sustaining a community garden while working alongside elementary age children at Lifeline’s La Casita afterschool program. 5 Weekly Monday meetings at Lifeline’s Oceanside location.
Garden at La Casita. Summer 2018. Address confirmed at time of registration. – June 18 to July 16,  2 to 4 p.m.

Contact Information: Laura Hernandez 760-842-6273  Fees/Admission: No cost. Please register.
