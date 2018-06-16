Lifeline: Teens Leading North County

North County LIfeline’s Teens Leading North County, June 18, 2018, Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT
offers service leadership opportunities to local high school students while learning about social issues in North County. Teens will take lead in starting and sustaining a community garden while working alongside elementary age children at Lifeline’s La Casita afterschool program. 5 Weekly Monday meetings at Lifeline’s Oceanside location.
Garden at La Casita. Summer 2018. Address confirmed at time of registration. – June 18 to July 16, 2 to 4 p.m.
Contact Information: Laura Hernandez 760-842-6273 Fees/Admission: No cost. Please register.