California Center for the Arts, Escondido’s Levitt Amp Escondido Music Series Entertains with Blues and Rock Music!

Week 6 of the Music Series features Digging Roots and the “Fallbrook Kid”

Escondido, CA. – October 2018 — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido continues the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 4 pm-7 pm!

Headlining the next festival is Digging Roots, who will be performing at 5:30 pm with the opener, Anthony “Fallbrook Kid” Cullins starting everything off at 4:30 pm!

Musical partners Raven and ShoShona are the creative team and inspiration behind Digging Roots. The JUNO winning, genre-blurring five-piece blues band is a musical group that balances femininity and masculinity with Indigenous tradition and modern aesthetics. Their goal is to engage wider audiences to promote their Anishinabek music and cultural ideals.

Anthony Cullins aka “The Fallbrook Kid,” is a 17-year-old musical prodigy whose guitar playing ability is years beyond his age. Anthony’s musical influences include R&B, funk, rock and blues, prominently displayed in his eclectic improvisational style. He has won many awards such as first place at the Dallas International Guitar Show’s “Young Guns” showcase, and has been hailed as an exciting upcoming talent in the guitar world.

The Center was recently awarded the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award to help transform their underused public spaces through the power of free, live music. While the program has been transforming cities across the nation since 2015, Escondido is the first city in California to be granted an award.

The Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series is generously sponsored by Escondido Wine Region, The San Diego Foundation, The San Diego Music Foundation, City Beat, Mother Earth, Nordson Corporation Foundation, Southern Exposure, Visit Escondido, Escondido Downtown Business Association and Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture (MAGEC).

This event is free and open to the public in the park, so you may want to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Each “mini-festival” includes food trucks, arts and craft vendors, kids’ activities, and other entertainers in addition to live music. We have a large, free parking lot that you can enter on Escondido Blvd. or Woodward Ave. Additionally, there is some street parking on Broadway at the East end of Grape Day Park. No alcohol, BBQs, or popup tents allowed in the park. All animals must be leashed.

About the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation… The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a private foundation that exists to strengthen the social fabric of America. Through its support of creative placemaking, the Levitt Foundation empowers communities to transform underused public spaces into welcoming destinations where the power of free, live music brings people together and invigorates community life. The Foundation’s primary funding areas include permanent Levitt venues and the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards, an annual grants competition. During the past decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $20 million in grants to support access to free, high-caliber live music experiences while bringing new life to public spaces.

The Levitt network of permanent outdoor music venues and AMP concert sites collectively serves more than half a million people annually through 450+ free, family-friendly concerts in 23 towns and cities. As an example of the high-caliber talent presented across the Levitt network, the 2018 GRAMMY nominees include 15 artists who have performed on Levitt stages in recent years.

Permanent Levitt venues are located in cities as diverse as Los Angeles; Denver; Westport, Conn.; Bethlehem, Pa.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Arlington, Texas. Each permanent Levitt venue presents 50 free concerts every year and is programmed, managed and supported by its own 501(c)(3) Friends of Levitt nonprofit organization, with Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles run by the Foundation. Due to accelerating interest from cities and engaged citizens, the permanent Levitt venue program is growing. Developing Levitt locations across the country include Dayton (opening 2018), Sioux Falls (opening 2019), and Houston (opening 2020), amongst other cities.