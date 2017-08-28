LeucadiART On The 101

Alex Hughes …August 28, 2017, A gloomy day by the beach did not stop the local artists and their work from being displayed at the 13th annual LeucadiART in the Encinitas community of Leucadia. Upon arrival, I was taken aback by how it was set up. I ,expecting a sort of cohesive line of tents which is common at many street fair types, saw a very broken up display of art. While walking along the sidewalk, you could run into painters or photographers, local jewelry makers etc.

Photo by Alex Hughes

However, there were a few larger groups of artists in a parking lot surrounded by mini boutiques. They were accompanied by musicians playing folksy music in a corner of the same area. I talked with many of the artists who were eager to share just how they make their art as well as their backgrounds. I ended up observing so much talent in different mediums. The most unique pieces came from god-like gem figures, an octopus with a human brain as well as bizarre murals painted with all sorts of strange characters. This was not the only way to see art as the Leucadia Art Gallery as well as the Corner Frame Store were open showing their own pieces.

You won’t be surprised when I tell you that it had mostly to do with the beach and surfing. This side of town is quite unique compared with Encinitas because you won’t find the sparkly sidewalks or the spiffy buildings but rather the sign of wear and tear. However, with arts and crafts, it can undergo a revitalization of sorts with investment coming into talent. You could say this is what is happening in Vista as well. If we choose to invest in our creativity then we can finally realize that each of us is capable of building something great and giving back to our city.

Check out some of the great artists who came at http://www.leucadia101.com/events/leucadiart-walk-2017/