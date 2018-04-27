Let the Chamber Put Your Business on the Map!

Loading...
Dear Chamber Members,
There’s still time to take advantage of this excellent advertising opportunity! Put your business in print and online with a display ad on our new 2018/19 Vista Official City Street Map!
Thousands of high-quality printed maps will be distributed throughout Vista area. Our maps are used by those who buy locally including visitors, newcomers, businesses, and more! Plus, it’s also published as an interactive online version. As an advertiser, you’ll receive a FREE map pinpoint with a link to your website and key business information on the interactive online version that will be available from the Chamber’s website.
To learn more about advertising options or to reserve your space contact Karen Belle, sales manager, at the information below.
