Lehrer Satire Still Poignant in Today’s World

TR Robertson …Tom Lehrer was writing parodies and satirical songs in the 1950’s and 1960’s and his biting lyrics are still just as poignant and meaningful to today’s world as they were sixty years ago. Director Kathy Brombacher has assembled a talented cast of 4, plus the piano player, to present the musical “Tom Foolery” which features 26 of Tom Lehrer’s most prominent songs. The musical, originally adapted by Cameron MacKintosh and Robin Ray, is on stage at the North Coast Repertory Theatre and will run thru next Sunday, August 27th,

Photos by Aaron Rumley

The cast features Andrew Barnicle, Sarah Errington, Christine Hewitt and Lance Arthur Smith singing, dancing and guiding us through the various messages Lehrer presents in songs such as “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park”, Fight Fiercely, Harvard”, The Folk Army Song”, “When You Are Old and Grey”, “National Brotherhood Week”, Weinerschnitzel Waltz”, “Smut”, “Oedipus Rex”, “The Masochism Tango”, “We Will All Go Together When We Go”, and ”The Vatican Rag”. The lyrics touch on topics still in the news today – nuclear threats, pornography, race relations, the elderly, communication, religion, hunting, friendship, pollution, love and so much more. The lyrics presented are biting, funny, and will make you think as you “slide down the razorblade of life”.

Lehrer was a Harvard graduate who became a singer, songwriter, satirist and mathematician. He primarily wrote between 1953 and 1965. When he retired in the 1970’s he began to teach math and theatre at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Lehrer was popular even though he said he only performed in 109 shows and wrote only 37 songs over a 20 year period. Several of his songs became a little controversial when they came out, like “The Vatican Rag”, which touches on some of the practices of the Catholic Church and “We Will All Go Together When We Go” which takes us to a time when we will all die together in a nuclear holocaust.

The show is fast paced, clever and the cast uses a number of props to add to the enjoyment of the satirical numbers. Piano accompaniment is supplied by Tim McKnight and Steven Withers with Jill Gorrie directing choreography.

Director Brombacher stated, “Make no mistake, this musical revue contains naughty, twisted, witty and politically incorrect songs which parody our lives with charm and vitriol.” “Tom Foolery” runs through next Sunday, August 27th. Tickets can be purchased at 858-481-1055 or go to www.northcoastrep.org.