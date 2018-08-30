Loading...
Legislature Approves Fallen Firefighter Memorial Resolution

By   /  August 30, 2018  /  No Comments

SACRAMENTO – Senate Concurrent Resolution 159 (SCR) recently passed out of the California State Assembly and is a memorial resolution to commemorate fallen Long Beach Fire Captain David Rosa. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) is a joint author of SCR 159 with Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), which will designate a portion of Interstate 5 between Camino Las Ramblas and the Ortega Highway in Orange County as the “Long Beach Fire Captain David Rosa Memorial Highway.”
Fire Captain David Rosa was killed in the line of duty in June while responding to an explosion at a senior apartment building in downtown Long Beach. The 45-year-old firefighter was a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department and resided in San Juan Capistrano with his family.
“The cities of Long Beach and San Juan Capistrano, along with the firefighting community lost a public servant who was well-respected by his peers and served as a mentor to new recruits and firefighters. Captain Rosa paid the ultimate price in June when he responded to an incident in downtown Long Beach at a senior citizens’ facility. His career spanned nearly 20 years in which he selflessly served keeping the public safe.
“I am humbled to co-author legislation in memory of Captain Rosa. As motorists drive along a portion of Interstate 5 in South Orange County, they will be forever reminded of Captain Rosa’s dedication and commitment he gave to our community,” said Senator Bates.
SCR 159 is supported by the Long Beach Fire Chief Mike DuRee and the cities of Long Beach and San Juan Capistrano.
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
