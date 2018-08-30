Legislature Approves Fallen Firefighter Memorial Resolution

|
SACRAMENTO – Senate Concurrent Resolution 159 (SCR) recently passed out of the California State Assembly and is a memorial resolution to commemorate fallen Long Beach Fire Captain David Rosa. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) is a joint author of SCR 159 with Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), which will designate a portion of Interstate 5 between Camino Las Ramblas and the Ortega Highway in Orange County as the “Long Beach Fire Captain David Rosa Memorial Highway.”
Fire Captain David Rosa was killed in the line of duty in June while responding to an explosion at a senior apartment building in downtown Long Beach. The 45-year-old firefighter was a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department and resided in San Juan Capistrano with his family.
SCR 159 is supported by the Long Beach Fire Chief Mike DuRee and the cities of Long Beach and San Juan Capistrano.
