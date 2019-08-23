Stabbing Rampage in Orange County Sparks Questions about Democrat Legislators’ Early Release Law – Assembly Bill 109

Sacramento – When Zachary Castaneda went on a stabbing rampage earlier this month in Orange County, and it led many people to review Assembly Bill 109 from back in 2011. That measure was the early release from prison law that the Democrats in the Legislature and then-Governor Brown rammed through.

AB 109 was passed with only Democrats’ support. No Republican voted for it.

Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) states in his newest “Are You Kidding Me?” video that Castaneda, a known gang member and career criminal, never should have been out of prison, but AB 109 allowed him to get out, kill four people, and injure 2 others.

AB 109 has made criminals eligible for release despite the objections of local law enforcement, crime victims, and over the objection of California Republican legislators.

Video: bit.ly/AB109 (Case sensitive)

