Legislation for California

This session ending September 15th, 977 bills were submitted to Governor Brown for approval. He signed 859 bills, and I am pleased that seven bills that I authored were included in this total.

My legislation includes AB 4, sponsored by Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin, to deter online voter fraud by requiring notification via email or text when a voter’s registration is altered online, and AB 1361, sponsored by the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and jointly authored with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D – Coachella), to allow water districts to provide service to Indian tribal lands without annexation. This bill is important for our region as there are eight sovereign tribal governments in the 75th district. I also joined Assemblymember Garcia to co-author AB 1111, supporting career technical education to break barriers to work readiness, training, and apprenticeship. Relevant skills will raise people from poverty to self-reliance.

The Governor also signed my AB 1386, a Legislative Woman’s Caucus priority bill, raising awareness for newly diagnosed breast/ovarian cancer patients about speaking with a genetic counselor to help focus treatment options, along with AB 369, sponsored by the Bar Association, clarifying rights of appeal in child custody cases. Also AB 1031, creating the Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Fund to support rehabilitation of injured, orphaned or sick native wildlife through a grant funded by voluntary tax return checkoffs. As a trained Project Wildlife songbird rehabber, I know how precious our native wildlife are. Lastly, AB 658, temporarily suspends the license fee clinical laboratories pay, eliminating a $12 million surplus.

The Legislature will reconvene January 3rd. It is an honor to continue to serve you in Sacramento and to work on legislation important to our district.

