Legends of Blues are Coming to the Center!

Buddy Guy With Jimmie Vaughn & Charlie Musselwhite THU // AUG 8 // 8:00PM // $45 – 115



Join us for a concert under the stars on our Great Green, with these blues legends!

Blankets and low-backed beach chairs are strongly encouraged.

BUDDY GUY —He’s proof that genius is both ageless and timeless. Buddy Guy — eight-time GRAMMY award winner, Kennedy Center and National Medal of Arts honoree, inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — is forever an icon of Chicago blues. Don’t miss your chance to experience this American treasure, a peerless blues-guitar master at work.

JIMMIE VAUGHAN —When it comes to the blues today, there is a handful of guiding lights to make sure the music stays true to its powerful source. The sound of pleasure and pain that first sparked musicians to create such a sound is a force that can never be underestimated. The mojo has to be there. For Jimmie Vaughan, he’s dedicated his life to making sure the blues, not only stay alive, but remains full of life and an inspiration to all who listen. It’s a spirit he holds close to him, and for over 50 years of holding the blues close inside him, Vaughan isn’t about to stop now.

CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE —Fifty years of nonstop touring, performing, and recording has reaped huge rewards. Charlie Musselwhite is living proof that great music only gets better with age. This man cut his (musical) teeth alongside Muddy Waters, Howling Wolf, and everyone on the south side of Chicago in the early 1960’s – thank your lucky stars he is still with us telling the truth with a voice and sharp tone like no other.

VIP Admission Includes:

Two complimentary drinks

Late night snack buffet

Reserved premium parking

Reserved premium table seating

Indoor restrooms

Commemorative VIP laminate



Buy tickets online or at the Center box office, or by calling 800.988.4253.The box office is open Tue. – Sat. 12 – 6 PM, and Sun. 12 – 5 PM.

BUY GENERAL ADMISSIONBUY VIP ADMISSIONSEE OUR 2019-20 SEASON LINEUP