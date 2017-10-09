“Leashed or Unleashed?” To Be Discussed at City Council Meeting

SUBJECT: UNLEASHED DOGS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY WITHIN SOUTH BUENA VISTA PARK
RECOMMENDATION: Discuss the allowance of unleashed dogs on public property within South Buena Vista Park.
PRIOR ACTION: On August 22, 2017, introduced and adopted City Council Ordinance No. 2017-12 amending Section 12.14.020 of the Vista Municipal Code permitting unleashed dogs within South Buena Vista Park and Buena Vista Park. (Vote: 4-1, Rigby opposed)
STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: Deputy Mayor Franklin requested the City Manager place a discussion item on the allowance for unleashed dogs on public property within South Buena Vista Park and Buena Vista Park.
FISCAL IMPACT: There is no direct fiscal impact associated with the staff recommendation.
EHIBITS:
- August 22,2017 City Council Meeting Agenda Report: Unleased Dogs on Public Property within South Buena Vista Park and Buena Vista Park.
- Minutes from August 22,2017 City Council Meeting pertaining to the Unleashed Dogs on Public Property within South Buena Vista Park and Buena Vista agenda report.
- July 24, 2017 Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting agenda packet
- Minutes from July 24, 2017 Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting
- Public Correspondence
ACTION: