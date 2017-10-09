“Leashed or Unleashed?” To Be Discussed at City Council Meeting

SUBJECT: UNLEASHED DOGS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY WITHIN SOUTH BUENA VISTA PARK

RECOMMENDATION: Discuss the allowance of unleashed dogs on public property within South Buena Vista Park.

PRIOR ACTION: On August 22, 2017, introduced and adopted City Council Ordinance No. 2017-12 amending Section 12.14.020 of the Vista Municipal Code permitting unleashed dogs within South Buena Vista Park and Buena Vista Park. (Vote: 4-1, Rigby opposed)

STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: Deputy Mayor Franklin requested the City Manager place a discussion item on the allowance for unleashed dogs on public property within South Buena Vista Park and Buena Vista Park.

FISCAL IMPACT: There is no direct fiscal impact associated with the staff recommendation.

August 22,2017 City Council Meeting Agenda Report: Unleased Dogs on Public Property within South Buena Vista Park and Buena Vista Park. Minutes from August 22,2017 City Council Meeting pertaining to the Unleashed Dogs on Public Property within South Buena Vista Park and Buena Vista agenda report. July 24, 2017 Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting agenda packet Minutes from July 24, 2017 Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting Public Correspondence

