Learn How To Download EBooks At The Oceanside Library

Take the Library’s free eBooks and eAudiobooks anywhere you go! Learn to access and download Oceanside Library’s free collection of digital eBooks/eAudiobooks on your eReader or tablet.

Join the Oceanside Public Library for a class designed to get you reading eBooks and eAudiobooks on your devices. Both Civic Center and Mission Branch locations will offer a class for all of the most common eReaders and Tablets. These courses will give you a general overview of the Library’s eCollection, and staff will demonstrate how to download eBooks and eAudiobooks onto your device. Be sure to bring your usernames, passwords, and library cards. Call for more details and to register for these classes.

This FREE program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and is open to the public. Registration is required . For more information, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600 to sign up.

Location: Oceanside Public Library, Civic Center – Second Floor Foundation Room – 330 N. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

eBook: Thurs, August 17th | 10:30am-12:30pm

Location: -Oceanside Public Library, Mission Branch – Community Room – 3861-B Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92054

eBook: Thurs, August 24th | 10:30am-12:30pm