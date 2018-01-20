Learn Chinese Calligraphy At Oceanside Library

Children of all ages are invited to Oceanside Public Library for a basic Chinese Calligraphy workshop on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library in the children’s area, 330 North Coast Highway. In this program we will learn to read basic Chinese characters through engaging story performances by Barbara G. Wong, and then learn to write the characters, stroke by stroke.

You will be amazed at how quickly you will learn to read and write some Chinese characters!

All supplies will be provided. This free event is for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. No registration required. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.