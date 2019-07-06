Leanor Rappaport Obituary

Leanor Rappaport

Vista, CA — Leanor Rappaport passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 96, and is interred at Eternal Hills Memorial Park. A native of California, she was active in the Vista community since 1969. With her husband of 72 years, former mayor Bernie Rappaport, she owned and operated the Personal Travel Service and was a force behind the building of the Moonlight Theater, three fire stations, the Vista Sports Park, and her special love, the Vista Library.

She was also a mainstay of the Jewish community in San Diego’s north county. Strong, independent, cheerful, friendly, and caring, Leanor was always looking to do good and always with optimism and a sense of humor. She is survived by her three children, Gideon, Hannah, and Sharon, and by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Donations in her honor may be made to the Friends of the Vista Library and to Chabad Jewish Center of Oceanside-Vista.