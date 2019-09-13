League of Women Voters North County San Diego Partners with Census 2020

Board Members from the League of Women Voters North County San Diego returned from the State Convention in Pasadena, California recently with a full agenda for the coming year 2019/20.

Among the key goals they will be focusing on are Voter Service, Education and Increasing Voter Engagement as well as expanding outreach to diversify membership and voter targets, particularly underrepresented groups. Participation in Census 2020 was a key item and the North County Branch was advanced in its efforts and able to share strategies.

A focus area of the North County branch—Homelessness—was adopted as an issue of emphasis by the entire California League. Subsequently, a Task Force on Homelessness was approved at the August League of Women voters California board meeting.

The North County LWV Kick-off on September 7 featuring two leaders of the San Diego Census 2020 team, Roberto Garcia (US Census) and Dr. Arcela Nunez-Alcarado ( Director CSUSM National Hispanic Research Center and founder Universidad Popular).