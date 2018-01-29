League of Women Voters North County News

The League of Women Voters of North County is offering a free, exceptional opportunity for community members and policymakers to build the civic skill to talk about our common problems in a workshop during which participants will work in small groups to learn how to identify, research and frame issues for public conversations, and will then test these facilitation techniques through guided conversations. The role of civility and awareness of personal bias will be a key theme. Facilitation training will be offered at Dove Library on Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 1:00-4:00 pm. The library is located at 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad 92011.