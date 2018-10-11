Laurie Edwards-Tate for Palomar Hospital Health Board

Election Day: November 6, 2018

“October 16th is just around the corner, come out to Escondido and meet me!”

“Join me on October 16th at the Escondido Community Center, 210 Park Avenue, Maple Room at 10am and let’s discuss your healthcare concerns and priorities…I’m looking forward to meeting you and learning more about how I can best serve you on the Palomar Health Board.”

As a healthcare CEO of over 30 years, business owner and community leader, I am concerned about the issues facing our healthcare system today. As a County of San Diego native, quality healthcare for you and your family is my foremost concern.

I care about you and will do my personal best if elected to the Palomar Hospital Health Board. I’m a firm believer of when illness or injury strikes you or a loved one, you deserve to know your health care is the best. That’s my message to everyone in the Palomar Hospital region.

MY PRINCIPLES: