Laurie Edwards-Tate, Candidate, Palomar Hospital Health Board, Speaks To Seniors

Laurie Edwards-Tate, candidate for Palomar Hospital Health Board, gave advice to seniors at the Escondido Community Center. With less than two weeks remaining in the November mid-term elections, Laurie Edwards-Tate addressed seniors and interested individuals on major topics regarding current and future health care needs at Palomar Hospital. Edwards-Tate is among nine candidates vying for four seats on the hospital’s board. She outlined her goals for the hospital and was eager to listen to the men and women who had experiences with the hospital and its staff for various medical conditions. Some in attendance described long waiting times in the emergency rooms and what could be done to expedite those hours waiting to see a doctor. Others praised the hospital for the care and sympathy for their various ills. Edwards-Tate shared her personal story of how she’s trying to take care of her ailing mother, stay on top of her business and map out her final days in this hectic campaign. All were pleased with Laurie’s energy and desire to help residents in the north county who one day may need the medical servoces of Palomar Hospital.