Laurel Burch Fans Flock To Bazaar Del Mundo Event In Old Town

Free Event Pays Tribute, Exhibits Local Art Guild’s Laurel Burch-Inspired Works

SAN DIEGO (Dec 2018) – Textile handiworks inspired by renowned artist Laurel Burch and created by local art guild members will be on display Saturday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Diane Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo , located at 4133 Taylor Street near Old Town San Diego State Historical Park.

San Diego Creative Stitchery Guild is curating a display of hand-crafted fiber arts, embroidery, quilting and other needle and thread creations that celebrate and commemorate Burch’s fantastic felines and mythical animals as well as her bold and bright-colored blossoms, butterflies, moons and hearts.

The free public event will feature a meet and greet with Aarin Burch, daughter of the fanciful designer who started as a ‘60s love child making jewelry in Haight-Ashbury and grew up to be a savvy and successful businesswoman. She will be on hand to share stories about her late mother’s artistic endeavors and humanitarian efforts and discuss how Laurel Burch Studios is preserving the essence of the original artworks and continuing to spread its inspirational spirit worldwide.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to share their love and admiration for Laurel Burch as well as highlight the artistic accomplishments she inspired in our homegrown artists,” said Diane Powers, owner and operator of Bazaar del Mundo.

Along with the colorful collection and convivial conversation, she noted that complimentary Mexican hot chocolate and other seasonal goodies from Casa Guadalajara will be served to those in attendance.

Although the local art guild will not be selling its members’ creative works, there will be opportunities for shopping at the Laurel Burch Gallerita in Bazaar del Mundo. This exclusive store carries a wide range of Burch-designed products, best known for their stylized animal and bird creations in brilliant jewel-toned colors. A sampling of her items sold at the Bazaar del Mundo includes luxurious silk scarves, colorful ceramic mugs, tote bags of brightly screened painted canvas, writing journals, clothing items and leather purses.

The Bazaar del Mundo Shops are located at the north entrance to Old Town, on the corner of Juan and Taylor Streets. For more information, visit www.bazaardelmundo.com .