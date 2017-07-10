Us4Warriors Presents Laughs4Warriors 2017: Salute. Laugh. Give!

Skylar’s Home and Patio San Diego – 9160 Kearny Villa Court – San Diego, CA on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM (PDT)

Early Bird – General Admission – Individual (Ends 7/15/) more info July 15th $60

Early Bird – General Admission – Couples (Ends 7/15) August 23, 2017 $110

Thanks to your donation, we will be able to sponsor a warrior from our military for the evening to provide special seating for Dinner and a Comedy Show. Each warrior will be given complimentary gifts and VIP gift bags. Thank you for your support! Warriors are selected by Us4Warriors. Limit 10 per order.

The Us for Warriors Foundation, or “Us4Warriors,” is a 501(c)(3) public benefit, non-profit agency dedicated to promote the social welfare of active duty military and veterans. We help 100% of warriors and their families, regardless of age or era, and not just a select group or specific condition. As long as there is a need and funding prevails, we aim to fill in the gaps and help these warriors and their families live stronger lives.

1626-G Sweetwater Road #148, National City, CA 91950 | (888) 444-1415 |