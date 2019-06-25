Laughing Pony Rescue’s Big Fat Donkey Wedding Fundraiser

Join us for the wedding of Daisy Mayhem and Dynomite on Sunday July 7th

Rancho Santa Fe, CA— June, 2019 – Laughing Pony Rescue (LPR) invites you to join us for the marriage of Daisy Mayhem and Dynomite, our resident rescue donkeys on Sunday July 7th from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

Their love story is one for the ages. Daisy and Donkey were both rescued from slaughter, separately, by LPR. Dynomite stared longingly at Daisy as she was kept in a 30-day quarantine and recovery upon her arrival to LPR because of her poor condition. The day finally came when Dynomite and Daisy were finally able to meet, donkey to donkey, and their love for one another was instantaneous. And now they are ready to make it official!

Our Big Fat Donkey Wedding will be officiated by our ordained minister while the wedding march is played live as Daisy and Dynomite enter into holy matrimony. Activities at the wedding will include a chance drawing, hat and cookie decorating, tea cup decorating, refreshments and photos with the bride and groom. We also welcome our guests to renew their vows as well with our ordained minister!

A $50.00 donation is required for the first child and $10.00 for each additional child, which will secure your seat to this once in a lifetime event. Since the newlyweds will be starting their new life together they are in need of items which you can find on their wedding registry, Laughing Pony Rescue Donkey Wedding Registry.

The Big Fat Donkey Wedding Fundraiser will be held at Laughing Pony Rescue, 7143 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067. Secure your seat by making your $50.00 tax deductible donation at www.paypal.me/laughingponyrescue. Donations can also be made on-site on the day of the wedding.

Laughing Pony Rescue, Inc…. is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating sick, abuses, abandoned and slaughter-bound horses of any breed. As a California 501 (c) 3 all contributions to us are fully tax-deductible.

All proceeds from our Big Fat Donkey Wedding will go to support the operations of Laughing Pony Rescue. If you are unable to attend the donkey wedding fundraiser, please donate through our website www.laughingponyrescue.org Donate button or send a check or money order to Laughing Pony Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 32, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

For more information about Laughing Pony Rescue and our Big Fat Donkey Wedding Fundraiser please email Lea Williams at tanilea@gmail.com or Celia Sciacca at 1-858-759-9039 or laughingponyresuce@gmail.com

