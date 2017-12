Last Year, We Gave Back Over $3 million…

In order to make the upcoming tax season another success, we need you to join the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program! Don’t feel like you have a knack for taxes? You can help in other ways too! We need volunteers to help as: Greeters

Tax Preparers

Quality Reviews

Translators To receive more information about how YOU can participate in the 2018 VITA program, please contact Interfaith’s VITA Site Supervisor, Veronica Blea, by clicking here or calling (760) 489-6380 ext. 202 Help us build another exceptional VITA team for Interfaith clients, and feel free to forward this seasonal volunteer opportunity to your friends and family! Visit our VITA volunteer registration page by clicking here.