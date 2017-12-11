Last Year, We Gave Back Over $3 million…

Loading...
December 11, 2017

It’s hard to believe but…
Tax season is right around the corner!
Last tax season, we helped over 2,157 families file their taxes, resulting in over $3.1 million in refunds – thanks to the hard work of an extremely dedicated volunteer team.
In order to make the upcoming tax season another success, we need you to join the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program! Don’t feel like you have a knack for taxes? You can help in other ways too! We need volunteers to help as:
  • Greeters
  • Tax Preparers
  • Quality Reviews
  • Translators
To receive more information about how YOU can participate in the 2018 VITA program, please contact Interfaith’s VITA Site Supervisor, Veronica Blea, by clicking here or calling (760) 489-6380 ext. 202.
Help us build another exceptional VITA team for Interfaith clients, and feel free to forward this seasonal volunteer opportunity to your friends and family! Visit our VITA volunteer registration page by clicking here.
Client Testimony: “The extra time and diligence Rick put into going over each & every line item in my return undoubtedly saved me hundreds of dollars in overlooked deductions I might not otherwise have considered or missed.” 2016 VITA participant
 
