“The Last Wife” At Cygnet

PATRIARCHY, SEXUAL POLITICS AND WOMEN’S RIGHTS REIGN AT CYGNET
The Last Wife is a smart, sensual and deeply relevant drama
 
“An early feminist superhero”
-Toronto Star
SAN DIEGO, CA – Cygnet Theatre kicks off 2018 with a sexy and sophisticated political thriller. The Last Wife is a contemporary look back at Katherine Parr and her relationship with one of history’s most infamous monarchs, her husband, Henry VIII.  But the real center of the story is Katherine’s accomplishments in advancing the education and status of Henry’s daughters, Elizabeth and Mary, who would both go on to rule England. Canadian playwright Kate Hennig offers audiences a distinctly feminist vantage point of both history and present-day in this West Coast Premiere. Cygnet’s production is directed by Rob Lutfy and runs Jan. 17 – Feb. 11. Opening night for media is Jan. 20.  
In The Last Wife Katherine Parr is smart, confident and passionate: a rising star in a world of intense competition. But her obligatory marriage to Henry is rife with the threat of violence and lure of deceit; her secret liaisons could send her to an early grave, and her devotion to the education and equal rights of Henry’s daughters is putting an even bigger strain on her marriage.
“Katherine Parr was a visionary, looking generations into the future” says Lutfy. “I’m eager to direct this play because I find there are so many parallels between her 16th century patriarchal world and the socio-political moment we find ourselves in today.”
The first in the Queenmaker Trilogy, The Last Wife played to sold out audiences in 2015 at Ontario’s Stratford Festival during its world premiere. Playwright Kate Hennig will travel to San Diego for a series of appearances including an audience talk-back on Friday, Jan. 19 and the Opening Night performance on Jan. 20.
Playing the role of Katherine Parr is Cygnet regular Allison Spratt Pearce (Gypsy, My Fair Lady).  Cygnet Resident Artist Manny Fernandes (Gypsy, True West, Fool for Love) will become the notoriously dangerous monarch, Henry VIII. His eldest daughter, Mary, is played by Cashae Monya (Cabaret; ion Theatre Company). Steven Lone (The Motherf**ker with the Hat) plays Thom, Kate’s risky love interest. Included in the cast are young actors Kylie Acuna as Bess and Bobby Chiu & Giovanni Cozic (Gypsy) double cast as Eddie.
The production features set design by Sean Fanning, costume design by Veronica Murphy, lighting design by Chris Rynne, and sound design by Kevin Anthenill. Wigs and makeup will be created by Peter HermanChandra Anthenill will stage manage.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com.
DATES:  

               Previews begin: Wednesday, Jan. 17 = Closes: Sunday, Feb. 11

Performance Schedule:
Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Friday at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

 
CYGNETURE EVENTS:
Designer Showcase (Behind the Scenes forum) – Jan. 23
Out Night (LGBTQ Mixer) – Jan. 24
Unstoppable Women (Networking mixer) – Jan. 25
Unstoppable Women (Lunch Discussion) – Jan. 26
Theatre on Tap (Beer Tasting) and Friday Forum (Cast talk-back) – Jan. 26
Wine Night (Wine Tasting) – Feb. 1
  
PRICES:
Prices rage $38 – $59 – Discounts are available for preview performances, children, seniors, students, active-duty military & groups of 10 or more.
Phone: (619) 337-1525 Online: www.cygnettheatre.com OR n Person: Old Town Theatre – 4040 Twiggs Street
ABOUT CYGNET THEATRE
Logo

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually.  For more information, visit  www.cygnettheatre.com.

CYGNET THEATRE MISSION STATEMENT…  Believing in the power of theatre to startle the soul, ignite debate and embrace the diversity of the community it serves, Cygnet Theatre Company is fearlessly committed to the dissection, examination and celebration of the human story through the medium of live theatre.
