“The Last Wife” at Cygnet Theatre

January 11, 2018

Logo The Last Wife
Performances begin in 2 weeks!
This contemporary re-imagining of the compelling relationship between Henry VIII and his last wife, Katherine Parr, is a witty and powerful examination of sexual politics and women’s rights.

Katherine is smart, confident and passionate: a rising star in a world of intense competition. But her obligatory marriage to Henry is rife with the threat of violence and lure of deceit; her secret liaisons could send her to an early grave, and her devotion to the education and equal rights of Henry’s daughters is putting an even bigger strain on her marriage.

The cast of The Last Wife

Featuring Allison Spratt PearceManny FernandesSteven LoneCashae MonyaKylie AcunaGiovanni Cozic, and Bobby Chiu.

or call 619-337-1525
Click here for more information
