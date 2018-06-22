LAST WEEKEND To See The Summer Antique Engine & Tractor Show

The coming weekend will be the second and final weekend of the Summer Antique Engine & Tractor Show at Vista’s Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum (AGSEM). This is where Ingenuity, Industry & the Arts come ALIVE!

On-going exhibits will include: The Running Steam Traction Engines, the Stationary Steam Engines, N’Scale Model Railroad, Blacksmithing, Weaving & Spinning, Wheelwrights, the Grist Mill, and the West Coast Clock & Watch Museum.

Photos by by Pat Murphy

The Museum will also be hosting a special exhibit by the Vista Gem and Mineral Society

9:00 a.m. Gates Open

10:30 a.m. Gas Engine Row start up

11:00 a.m. Tractor Games on the Parade Route

1:00 p.m. Antique Equipment Parade

2:00 p.m. Gas Engine Row start up

2:00 p.m. Threshing Demo

4:30 p.m. Gates Close

Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

Regular Admission is $10.00 – Seniors are $9.00 – Ages 6-12 are $7.00 and Under 6 are Free.

Active Duty Military are also FREE.

Parking is $5.00 (However, this fee helps support the AGSEM’s North San Diego Young Marine Program)

You can’t beat this event for good family fun at a reasonable price. Look at some of the photos from last weekend.

http://agsem.com/