LAST WEEKEND To See The Summer Antique Engine & Tractor Show

The coming weekend will be the second and final weekend of the Summer Antique Engine & Tractor Show at Vista’s Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum (AGSEM). This is where Ingenuity, Industry & the Arts come ALIVE!
On-going exhibits will include: The Running Steam Traction Engines, the Stationary Steam Engines, N’Scale Model Railroad, Blacksmithing, Weaving & Spinning, Wheelwrights, the Grist Mill, and the West Coast Clock & Watch Museum.
Photos by by Pat Murphy
The Museum will also be hosting a special exhibit by the Vista Gem and Mineral Society
9:00 a.m. Gates Open
10:30 a.m. Gas Engine Row start up
11:00 a.m. Tractor Games on the Parade Route
1:00 p.m. Antique Equipment Parade
2:00 p.m. Gas Engine Row start up
2:00 p.m. Threshing Demo
4:30 p.m. Gates Close
Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com
Regular Admission is $10.00 – Seniors are $9.00 – Ages 6-12 are $7.00 and Under 6 are Free.
Active Duty Military are also FREE.
Parking is $5.00 (However, this fee helps support the AGSEM’s North San Diego Young Marine Program)
You can’t beat this event for good family fun at a reasonable price. Look at some of the photos from last weekend.