LAST SHOW OF THE 2017 -MOONLIGHT CABARET SEASON at CLUBM Tickets available for the 2 pm Matinee

If you loved the music in our productions of “FOREVER PLAID” and“LIFE COULD BE A DREAM,” you are going to love seeing THE FOUR FRESHMEN LIVE on Saturday, March 11 at 2 pm. We have limited seats still available for the matinee (our evening show has SOLD OUT). THE FOUR FRESHMEN are appearing at Moonlight Amphitheatre’s ClubM, our intimate, INDOOR, supper club on the stage of the Amphitheatre. ClubM offers bar and dinner service. Enjoy a meal from the Artisan Café at your table before the show. The menu includes:

First Course

French Onion Soup Cup with Field Greens and Salad

Second Course

Root Beer Braised Chicken with Root Beer BBQ Sauce

Baked Mac n Cheese and Braised Collard Greens

Third Course

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

THE FOUR FRESHMEN sprang onto the rock and roll scene in the late 40’s, and now the next generation of the FRESHMEN continues the musical legacy of the original band.

Tickets are $80 and includes dinner and the show. Order now as we have limited tickets! Order Online; by phone at 760.724.2110 or in person at VisTix weekdays from Noon to 5 pm.