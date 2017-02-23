Last Show of The 2017 -Moonlight Cabaret Season at CLUBM

Tickets available for the 2 pm Matinee
If you loved the music in our productions of “FOREVER PLAID” and“LIFE COULD BE A DREAM,” you are going to love seeing THE FOUR FRESHMEN LIVE on Saturday, March 11 at 2 pm. We have limited seats still available for the matinee (our evening show has SOLD OUT). THE FOUR FRESHMEN are appearing at Moonlight Amphitheatre’s ClubM, our intimate, INDOOR, supper club on the stage of the Amphitheatre. ClubM offers bar and dinner service. Enjoy a meal from the Artisan Café at your table before the show. The menu includes:
First Course
French Onion Soup Cup with Field Greens and Salad
Second Course
Root Beer Braised Chicken with Root Beer BBQ Sauce
Baked Mac n Cheese and Braised Collard Greens
Third Course
Butterscotch Bread Pudding
THE FOUR FRESHMEN sprang onto the rock and roll scene in the late 40’s, and now the next generation of the FRESHMEN continues the musical legacy of the original band.
Tickets are $80 and includes dinner and the show. Order now as we have limited tickets! Order Online; by phone at 760.724.2110 or in person at VisTix weekdays from Noon to 5 pm.
VisTix Box Office – 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista
THE FOUR FRESHMEN at CLUBM
Saturday, March 11 – Doors Open at Noon – Dinner at 12:30 pm – Show at 2 pm
The Moonlight Moonlight Stage Productions
Moonlight Presents – are cultural arts programs of the City of Vista – Website
Customer Service: 760.724.2110
Moonlight Stage Productions and Moonlight Presents events are produced in partnership with the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, our 501(c)(3) non-profit fund-raising partner. Please consider a donation to the Foundation in support of The Moonlight to keep our programs thriving.