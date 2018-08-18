Last Day Of Summergrass 2018 – At Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

Vista, CA — Summergrass 2018 … Sunday is last day of the festival. Come on down to “The Farm”! Step back in time, relax & enjoy this great festival. Gates opens at 8 AM.

The T-shirts are printed on site this year. You will be able to pick the color and style you like and have the art work and logo printed on it. Be sure to come early for the best selection. The design is another outstanding one. We are now able to take credit cards.

Photos & video by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

This year Summergrass is thrilled and proud to present these stellar bands:2018 Headliner Lineup Featuring: Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Bluegrass Etc., the Scroggins Brothers, the Central Valley Boys!

Also appearing will be, Virtual Strangers, Blue Creek, Shinbone, The Corzines, Bluegrass Brethren, the GillyGirls and High Mountain Road.

This combination of national and regional bands is highlighted on our turn-of-the-19th century stage built by the museum folks just for the festival. It’s constructed without nails using just dowels and pins to hold it together!

One day left of Great Live Music from national and local bands, and wonderful activities, such as Kids Camp, Meet the Bands, other music workshops and family-friendly things to do, spontaneous jam sessions, our ever-popular instrument raffles, tasty food, and a variety of vendors. Summergrass is enjoyable for the whole family! It’s a great, affordable family event…and not too far to drive!

STAGE SCHEDULE 2018!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19

8 AM – Chapel Service (under the parachute)

9:00 am Bluegrass Brethren

10:00 am Corzine’s

11:00 am GillyGirls

Noon : Kids on Stage

12:30 pm Alan Bibey & Grasstowne *

1:15 pm Lunch Break

2:00 pm High Mtn Road

3:00 pm Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

4:00 pm Corzine’s

Instrument Raffle -The Martin Guitar and Deering Banjo are on hand and the Loar Mandolin

Martin Guitars- The choice of the bluegrass professional. Martin has again donated a top of the line guitar- a D-18. The D-18 is the Dreadnought by which all others are judged. This instrument has been a favorite of artists from Hank Williams Sr. to Jimmy Page.

Deering Goodtime package – Local banjo maker, Deering Banjos, has donated a Goodtime banjo package, which includes a Deering Goodtime banjo and a gig bag. Deering has supported the festival since day one.

The Loar Honey Creek LM 310F has the authentic mandolin “chop” that is recognizable from the first strum, and can only be found in an instrument with a true, hand-carved Spruce top.

The thin “V” profile of the maple neck fits comfortably in the player’s hand and our removal of the fretboard extension beyond the 20th fret allows for easy strumming without getting hung up on the extended upper frets. The Honey Creek LM-310F also has the graceful curves of an authentic F-style body, Grover tuners, and D’Addario strings

Summergrass is produced by the San Diego North County Bluegrass & Folk Club, the San Diego Bluegrass Society, and the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum. All are 501 (c) 3 non-profit organizations.

email: festivalchair@summergrass.net phone: (858) 679-4854 – web: http://www.summergrass.net