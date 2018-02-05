Last Chance Nominations For Carlsbad Chamber Annual Business Awards Dinner

Last Chance to Nominate Your Business for the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Awards Dinner

Carlsbad, CA — The nominations for the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Awards Dinner close on Friday, February 9, 2018. The Chamber will hold the Awards Dinner on Friday, March 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, to recognize North County businesses and organizations for achievements, community contributions and milestones.

It is one of the largest business events in North County bringing together more than 500 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials. Celebrating 96 years of service in the community, the Chamber selected “Red, White & Business” as the theme for the event. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping businesses thrive by being champions for business owners and entrepreneurs; catalysts that move the issues important to the business community forward; and conveners who bring the right people together to advocate for common goals.

“In 2018, we look forward to the Chamber highlighting the successes of businesses that exemplify the spirit of the American Dream – strengthening our local economy, while maintaining a strong connection with our community,” said Toni Padron, Executive Vice President & COO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.

The award categories this year include the Innovation Award, Health and Wellness Award, Leadership Development Award, Community Impact Award, Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Best Place to Work in Carlsbad Award. The event will be emceed by NBC 7 San Diego’s Catherine Garcia.

“I am very excited to be part of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce 2018 Annual Business Awards and help celebrate businesses in the community,” said Garcia.

To make a nomination and for ticket information, please visit www.carlsbad.org.