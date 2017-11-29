The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation to deliver gifts to children in Interfaith Community Services’ Family Housing program San Diego, CA ( December 5, 2017 ) – Interfaith Community Services is preparing to welcome The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation to its Family Housing Program Holiday Party. The Foundation will visit Interfaith families twice this month – once when the children of Interfaith will write their Christmas wishes and “mail” them to the North Pole, and a second time to surprise the children with their requested gifts, including a visit from Santa himself. What: Interfaith Community Services’ Family Housing Program Holiday Party When: Christmas Wish Writing Event – Tuesday, December 5th at 6:00 p.m. Delivery of Gifts and Santa Visit – Tuesday, December 12th at 6:00 p.m. Where: Interfaith Community Services, Interfaith Community Services, 425 North Date Street, Escondido, CA 92025 (located in the Neighborhood Healthcare building) Interviews available with participating parents and children, as well as both Greg Anglea, Executive Director of Interfaith Community Services and Miles Himmel, son of Larry Himmel and Treasurer of The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation. “This is such a heart-warming example of how organizations in our community can collaborate to make the holiday season a little brighter for those in need,” said Greg Anglea, CEO of Interfaith Community Services. “We are so thankful that The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is giving back to the families in our housing program this year and can’t wait to see the smiles on the children’s faces when they see Santa!” Last year alone, 1,351 individuals and families participated in one of Interfaith Community Services’ housing programs. Of those, 90% who completed the program overcame their homelessness and obtained permanent housing. Housing programs at Interfaith also include specialized resources, case management and supportive services to ensure that the individuals and families not only achieve housing stability, but also self-sufficiency. “We are so excited to be helping out those in our community at Interfaith,” said Miles Himmel, Treasurer of The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation. “Being able to continue my dad’s legacy through the Foundation, and to do it in a fun way, is something Larry would have loved.” December 5th or December 12th , please contact Lindsay Marcil – Communications Coordinator, at . For more information in regards to attending either event onor, please contact Lindsay Marcil – Communications Coordinator, at (206) 484-0578 or lmarcil@interfaithservices.org About Interfaith Community Services As North County’s largest social services agency, Interfaith Community Services (Interfaith) has been “helping people help themselves” since 1979. The organization provides a wide range of programs designed to empower hungry, homeless, and low-income community members to begin a pathway towards self-sufficiency. Each year, Interfaith Community Services impacts over 17,000 community members by providing basic needs and nutrition support, social services, shelters and housing, employment development, youth programs, senior services, veterans programs and addiction recovery support. About The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation A legendary San Diego reporter with CBS8 News, Larry Himmel was a gifted humorist and storyteller who had a special connection with the San Diego community. Larry loved everyone and everyone loved Larry! Larry may have summarized his legacy best when he said, “My purpose is to make people feel better about the place they call home.” In his honor, The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation today provides for the people of San Diego — organizations large and small, and individuals in need. The Foundation’s mission is “To provide support and resources to deserving organizations and individuals in the spirit of Larry’s connection with the communities and people of San Diego County.”