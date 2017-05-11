Larry Alvarado Obituary

Larry Alvarado, 57, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 20,2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. He was born to Nicanor and Isabel Alvarado on October 29,1959 in Escondido, California. He attended schools within Vista Unified School District and married Martha Munoz of Vista,California .

Larry worked doing drywall and concrete construction. He considered his work as art. He was easy going, enjoyed “ oldies “, the outdoors, BBQ’s, family and his many friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his father Nicanor Alvarado and his sister Rachel Castillo.

Larry Alvarado is survived by his children Josefina (Joe) Vigil, Sabrina (Carlos) Jimenez, Charlene (Henry) Valadez, Larry Paul Alvarado Jr.,Leticia Alvarado and Richard J. Mendivil III; Brothers Nicanor Alvarado Jr., Robert Alvarado, David Alvarado and Daniel Alvarado,

Sisters Helen Chavez, Beatrice Marruffo, Irene Briviesca,Carmen Pena and Elizabeth Orozco,

Mother Isabel Alvarado, Grandchildren Thomas Delma, Juan Pratt, Samuel Pratt, Felipe Pratt, Victor Jr. Pratt, Juliun Jimenez, Faith Jimenez, Angelica Bonilla, Carlos Jimenez Jr., Orlando Jimenez, Serenity Jimenez, Angel Valadez, Lilly Valadez, Christopher Valadez, Jasmine Alvarado, Genevive Sapien and Jeremiah De Leon and Great Granddaughter Arianah Rose Delma and Lifelong friend Martha Munoz.

Funeral services will be held at Legacy Funeral Home 10702 West Peoria Road – Sun City, Arizona, 85351 at 10:00 AM Friday May 12,2017 Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery 9925 West Thomas Road in Avondale, Arizona, 85392