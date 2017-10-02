Largest Taste of Oceanside with 40 Tastings – Saturday, October 7, 2017

Oceanside, CA – Mossy Nissan Oceanside presents the Taste of Oceanside on Saturday, October 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with 40 total tastings from restaurants, breweries and wineries offering delectable samples of their food and beverages making it the largest Taste of Oceanside event in Downtown Oceanside. Live entertainment will also be enjoyed throughout the venue and there will be two Taste Trolleys to help attendees move around the downtown.

Taste of Oceanside is highly successful due to our volunteers that support our Downtown Oceanside. We are looking for volunteers to help us with check-in and serve food and beverages to our ticket holders for three hours. MainStreet Oceanside is offering ABC Lead and food handling training on Wednesday, September 27, at 6:00pm, at MSO office. If you would like to help us with this fun event, please call Gumaro Escarcega at 760.754.4512 x 102.

There are a limited number of tickets available. Food tasting only tickets are $30, Food and alcohol tasting tickets are $40. Purchase tickets online at www.TasteofOceanside.com or at the Main Street Oceanside office at 701 Mission Avenue. If there are remaining tickets, they will be sold the day of the event (add $5.00) at the attendee check-in booth located on the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza at 300 N. Coast Highway. MainStreet Oceanside’s phone number is (760) 754-4512.