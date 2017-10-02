|
Largest Taste of Oceanside with 40 Tastings – Saturday, October 7, 2017
Oceanside, CA – Mossy Nissan Oceanside presents the Taste of Oceanside on Saturday, October 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with 40 total tastings from restaurants, breweries and wineries offering delectable samples of their food and beverages making it the largest Taste of Oceanside event in Downtown Oceanside. Live entertainment will also be enjoyed throughout the venue and there will be two Taste Trolleys to help attendees move around the downtown.
Taste of Oceanside is highly successful due to our volunteers that support our Downtown Oceanside. We are looking for volunteers to help us with check-in and serve food and beverages to our ticket holders for three hours. MainStreet Oceanside is offering ABC Lead and food handling training on Wednesday, September 27, at 6:00pm, at MSO office. If you would like to help us with this fun event, please call Gumaro Escarcega at 760.754.4512 x 102.
There are a limited number of tickets available. Food tasting only tickets are $30, Food and alcohol tasting tickets are $40. Purchase tickets online at www.TasteofOceanside.com or at the Main Street Oceanside office at 701 Mission Avenue. If there are remaining tickets, they will be sold the day of the event (add $5.00) at the attendee check-in booth located on the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza at 300 N. Coast Highway. MainStreet Oceanside’s phone number is (760) 754-4512.
The following restaurants will be offering tastings:
333 Pacific – 608 – Alfredo’s Mexican Food #1 – Alfredo’s Mexican Food #2 – Angelo’s Burgers – Anita’s Restaurant Mexican – Banana Dang Coffee – Barrel Republic – Breakwater Brewing Co. – Chronic Tacos – Dairy Queen Grill & Chill – DaniGirl Cake Pops – Dino’s – Harbor House Café – Hello Betty Fish House – Jalisco Cantina – Jitters Coffee – Knockout Pizza – Local Tap House & Kitchen – Master’s Kitchen & Cocktail – Mission Avenue Bar & Grill – Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro – Rim Talay – Swami’s Café – That Boy Good Southern BBQ Joint – The Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen – The Millers Table – Veneto’s Italian Restaurant – ZigZag Pizza Pie
The following breweries and wineries are offering tastings:
Beach House Winery – Black Plague Brewing Co – Breakwater Brewing Co. – Holme Estate Cellars – Legacy Brewing Co. – Mattucci Winery – Mission Brewery Co. – Moonglade Brewing Co. – Oceanside Brewing Co. – Stone Brewery Co.
Special thanks to our sponsors Mossy Nissan Oceanside, Green Oceanside, San Diego Gas & Electric and Pacific Marine Credit Union for sponsoring Taste of Oceanside.
MainStreet Oceanside is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a pedestrian friendly community with unique and exciting attractions including both daytime and evening activities for residents and visitors alike.
