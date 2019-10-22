Lap Swimming At The Wave

Vista, CA — LAP SWIM – – Come lap swim with us for a fun way to work in your exercise! Our pool (25 yd. length) is heated and perfect for beginner to expert swimmers. We are the perfect pool for you to train for your triathalon or ironman. The shallow end is also open for low impact aqua walking or jogging!

Days-Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Time -6:00am-8:00am

Cost- Single Session: $3

30 Visit Punch Pass: $60 Passes can be purchased at the gate check-in area on any lap swim morning!

Age Requirement -Participants must be at least 16 years old. Please no unsupervised children on deck.

Pool Information -The competition pool provides for an 8 lane (25 yard,) 6’6” deep area and a 3 foot shallow area. The pool is generally maintained between 78 – 82 degrees. Shower and restroom facilities are available.

Park Rules -Please read the park rules posted at the main gate, and all posted attraction rules.

No Diving – No Running – No Horseplay – No Breath Holding

Pool Closures – Occasionally the pool will need to be closed for maintenance. If this occurs we will post closure dates here on the website. We will do our best to provide you with closures in advance, however please understand that sometimes things happen that are out of our control.

No upcoming scheduled closures. Thank you for making us your lap swim home!