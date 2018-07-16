Landscape Transformation Program 

San Diego County homeowners can receive $2.75 per square foot to replace their water-wasting turf lawns with sustainable landscaping under a new program in Southern California.

“Over the past few years, the water authority has helped foster sustainable landscaping through financial incentives, a demonstration garden, hands-on classes and publication of a detailed guidebook,” said Mark Muir, chair of the water authority’s board. “We’re excited to take the next step so that homeowners in the San Diego region can maximize their rebates with one application.”

Residents in San Diego County who remove grass and meet other sustainability requirements are eligible for $1 per square foot from the Metropolitan Water District and an additional $1.75 per square foot from the local water authority.

In addition, City of San Diego residential water customers are eligible for an another $1.25 per square foot for qualifying projects.

Program funding is limited, and participants generally must remove between 250 and 1,500 square feet of turf in their front yard.