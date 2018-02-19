Loading...
LAMB’S Players Theatre Presents the San Diego Premiere of ” Camping With Henry & Tom”

February 19, 2018

February 2018 – Coronado, CA – Lamb’s Players Theatre has announced the cast, creative team, and schedule for its production of Mark St. Germain’s play “CAMPING WITH HENRY & TOM”.

Every summer Henry Ford & Thomas Edison would go camping together. In 1921 they took along the President of the United States. And all hell broke loose.

Mark St. Germain, author of FREUD’S LAST SESSION, gives us a funny, fascinating and astonishingly relevant look at three unique men with very different ideas on just how America should work.

CAST

  • Henry Ford                                         Fran Gercke
  • Thomas Edison                                    Robert Smyth
  • Warren G. Harding                            Manny Fernandes
  • Colonel Edmund Starling                   Jordan Miller

Stage Manager  – Cynthia Gerber

CREATIVE TEAM

  • Directed by                              Deborah Gilmour Smyth
  • Set Design                                Michael Buckley
  • Lighting Design                      Nate Peirson
  • Costume Design                     Jemima Dutra
  • Properties Design                  Rachel Hengst
  • Projection Design                  Michael McKeon
  • Sound Design                         Patrick Duffy

Production Run: – February 16 – March 25 – Wed & Thu 7:30 / Fri 8 / Sat 4 & 8/ Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre, 1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

 Tickets range from $24 to $68, depending on the seating section and the day of the week.

 Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Youth (ages 5 – 17), Young Adults (18 – 34) & Active Duty Military.

 LAMB’S has presented a calendar-year Season year-round, since it opened its first resident stage in 1978, an intimate theatre-in-the-round in National City. The company spent 17 Season there, steadily building a growing county-wide audience. LAMB’S became the region’s third largest theatre company (after the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) following the move of its resident theatre to Coronado in 1994.

Robert Smyth, joined Lamb’s Players in 1976 to start the group’s resident theatre work, and became the organization’s Producing Artistic Director in 1985.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or thru the LAMB’S Box Office – 619.437.6000 (Tue – Sat, noon to 7)

  Travel

